Oppenheimer Boosts Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Price Target to $142.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $133.00 to $142.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.11.

Xylem Stock Performance

Xylem stock opened at $127.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $130.86.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Xylem by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,083 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $197,762,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $187,207,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after buying an additional 1,547,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

