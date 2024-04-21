Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orange from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.08.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Orange
Orange Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Orange by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 70,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Orange by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 1.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 65,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Orange by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period.
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Orange
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.