Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orange from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.08.

ORAN opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.68. Orange has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $13.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Orange by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 70,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Orange by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 1.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 65,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Orange by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

