OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires 17,533 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 934.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,409 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,049,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 948.8% in the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,186,646 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $191,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth approximately $121,554,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 889.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $98,671,000 after purchasing an additional 511,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSLR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $269.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.68.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,620 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,261,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,985. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.21. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

