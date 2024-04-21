OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Boosts Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,336. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $77.56 and a one year high of $116.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.30.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

