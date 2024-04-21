OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $568,266,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after purchasing an additional 652,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,149.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.19.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY traded down $10.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,090.94. The stock had a trading volume of 316,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,446. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,093.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1,010.31. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

