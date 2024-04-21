OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Grows Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 105.1% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $3.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.38. 1,599,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,052. The company has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of -0.02. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $319.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 882 shares of company stock valued at $202,030. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIIB. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.58.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

