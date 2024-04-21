OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $1.76 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 655.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,534,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,351,000 after buying an additional 3,934,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499,760 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,273,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,625 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DELL stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,440,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,762,987. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $41.47 and a one year high of $136.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day moving average of $86.35. The stock has a market cap of $81.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at $51,626,226.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

