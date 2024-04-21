OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Increases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,214 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154,989 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

EA stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $127.27. 1,869,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,472. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total value of $109,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,904.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,684,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $109,944.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,904.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,143,560 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

