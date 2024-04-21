OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,576 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Apartment Income REIT worth $4,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,383,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,629,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,595,000 after purchasing an additional 305,878 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Trading Down 0.1 %

AIRC stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $38.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,653,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,716. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.41. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIRC. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.12 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.59.

Read Our Latest Report on Apartment Income REIT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.50 per share, with a total value of $28,003.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Free Report)

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.