OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.41. 2,460,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,628. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.47 and a twelve month high of $209.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,751 shares of company stock worth $7,448,163. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.87.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

