OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 173.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,979 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $653,183 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.61. The stock had a trading volume of 11,899,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964,867. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $84.29 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.43. The stock has a market cap of $99.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.