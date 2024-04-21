OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Raises Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,401,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 183,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $1,996,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 32,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 11,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $289,862.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,918,606.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $143,307.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,892 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,571.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 11,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $289,862.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,918,606.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPRT. Citigroup upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:EPRT traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,564. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $26.77.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.94%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.