OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Reduces Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,913 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Airbnb by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,125,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 3,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $449,636.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,930,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,409,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 475,414 shares of company stock valued at $75,187,257 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.58.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Airbnb stock traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.01. 3,904,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $100.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

