OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 1,594 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 641.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on REG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Regency Centers Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.37. 1,388,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,245. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.68.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.