OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 25,376 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,376 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $96.29. The company had a trading volume of 668,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,569. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $114.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.07.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. StockNews.com cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.29.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

