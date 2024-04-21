OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 76,832 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,832 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.83. 1,505,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.04. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

