OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Trims Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,280.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:EDU traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.99. 701,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,323. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $98.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.49.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.
