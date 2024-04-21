OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Trims Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,280.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:EDU traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.99. 701,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,323. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $98.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.49.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

