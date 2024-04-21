Oxen Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.48 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $9.48 million and $5,259.64 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,955.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.60 or 0.00781998 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.69 or 0.00130472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008876 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00042762 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00051016 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.72 or 0.00179811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.34 or 0.00108358 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,596,041 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

