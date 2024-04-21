PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Trading Up 10.8 %

PEDEVCO stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. PEDEVCO has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.81.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 2.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 455,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 58,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $37,333.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 780,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at $499,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,333 shares of company stock worth $138,453 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company's stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PEDEVCO stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE:PED – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.06% of PEDEVCO worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interest in the Permian Basin asset with approximately 22,271 net acres located in New Mexico, the United States; and D-J Basin asset with approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming, the United States.

Featured Stories

