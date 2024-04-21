PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.2% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,747,000 after acquiring an additional 370,122 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.13. 6,636,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,704. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $239.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

