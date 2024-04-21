PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s 6th Largest Position

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 3.4% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $75,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in PepsiCo by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in PepsiCo by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,636,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.92.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

