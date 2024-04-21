Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,628,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 205,389 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $75,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,372,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,236,664. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.