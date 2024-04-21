Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,510 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 44,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Pfizer by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,469,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,671 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 42,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 22,510 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 172,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 34,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,372,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,236,664. The firm has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

