PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

PGT Innovations Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,646,000 after acquiring an additional 610,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,261,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,255,000 after purchasing an additional 269,699 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,573,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,162,000 after buying an additional 269,891 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PGT Innovations by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,543,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,851,000 after buying an additional 69,856 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,576,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

