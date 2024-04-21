Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.62.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.92. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.31.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,029 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $46,382.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 754,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,257,082.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $81,327.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $46,382.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 754,903 shares in the company, valued at $17,257,082.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,735. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,451,000 after buying an additional 716,374 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,856,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,760,000 after acquiring an additional 624,456 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Phreesia by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,776,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 471,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,199,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

