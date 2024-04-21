Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Price Target Lowered to C$1.20 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$1.40 to C$1.20 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins dropped their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNE

Pine Cliff Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Pine Cliff Energy Announces Dividend

Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at C$0.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.18. The stock has a market cap of C$352.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.52. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.94 and a 12 month high of C$1.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Insider Transactions at Pine Cliff Energy

In related news, Director Philip Blake Hodge bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$25,402.50. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $37,525. Corporate insiders own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.