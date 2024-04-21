Piper Sandler Lowers Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC) Price Target to $82.50

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $82.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NIC. Hovde Group raised Nicolet Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Nicolet Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

NYSE NIC opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.74. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $51.76 and a 1 year high of $86.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,053 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $169,269.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total transaction of $169,269.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,656.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $163,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,895.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nicolet Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.