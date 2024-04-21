Polymesh One Day Volume Tops $70.08 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Polymesh has a market cap of $251.26 million and $70.08 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polymesh has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000741 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polymesh alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,044,489,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,044,188,501.526956 with 843,293,211.142149 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.46854115 USD and is up 4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $68,536,464.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymesh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.