Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

IPDN stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 12.79. Professional Diversity Network has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $5.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 40.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter worth $136,000. 27.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

