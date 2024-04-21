Proton (XPR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $31.41 Million

Proton (XPR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Proton has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Proton has a market capitalization of $31.41 million and approximately $772,152.74 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 28,775,251,404 coins and its circulating supply is 25,470,698,420 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Proton is xprnetwork.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Proton is xprnetwork.org/news.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

