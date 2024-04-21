PSI Advisors LLC Acquires 9,610 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Free Report) by 160.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 39,158 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,362 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IBDR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $23.66. 242,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,131. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2025 and Jan 1, 2027. IBDR was launched on Sep 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

