PSI Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.9% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $47.84. 3,008,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,904. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.