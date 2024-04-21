PSI Advisors LLC Has $831,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,398,000 after buying an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $581,559,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Micron Technology by 43.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,182,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,787,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,269,370. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.80. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $130.54. The company has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,970,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,890 shares of company stock valued at $33,617,027. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

