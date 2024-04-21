PSI Advisors LLC Purchases 25,075 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,075 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,000.

NYSEARCA:IBDP remained flat at $25.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 321,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,073. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.90. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $25.06.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

