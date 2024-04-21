PSI Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,005 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. PSI Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 102,934 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,053,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,634,000 after buying an additional 64,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPSM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.19. 1,506,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,414. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $43.26.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.