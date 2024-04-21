PSI Advisors LLC Sells 981 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.22. 4,812,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,159. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.00. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.