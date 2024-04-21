Qtum Trading 8.5% Higher This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $446.33 million and approximately $57.92 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.26 or 0.00006555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.74 or 0.04851900 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00057237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00023667 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009643 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00013317 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.