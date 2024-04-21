Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $0.06

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $0.06 and $9.04 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00009494 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011775 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001525 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,308.58 or 1.00031079 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010854 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009205 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.