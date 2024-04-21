Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $0.06

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.06 and approximately $5.41 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00009443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011681 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001515 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,021.57 or 0.99900992 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010833 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009227 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

