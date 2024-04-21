Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QBR.B. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Quebecor from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Quebecor from C$38.25 to C$38.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Quebecor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$34.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.94.

QBR.B opened at C$28.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.69. The stock has a market cap of C$4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.48. Quebecor has a twelve month low of C$27.25 and a twelve month high of C$35.44.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

