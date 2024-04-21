Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 14.8% Higher This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $97.11 million and approximately $10.93 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 353,444,937,014 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

