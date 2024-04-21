Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,898 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 556,245 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,223,000 after buying an additional 24,770 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 271,669 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,529,000 after buying an additional 29,737 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.61. 9,436,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,044,029. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

