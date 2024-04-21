Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $40.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,916,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,589,241. The stock has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.