Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $451,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.
AT&T Price Performance
T stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.51. 45,820,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,811,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
