Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $9.08 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.8% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,586,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,513,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 55,082 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 206,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.09.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE KO traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $60.17. The company had a trading volume of 21,207,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,594,415. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average is $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $259.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

