Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 319 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.6% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $193.14. The company had a trading volume of 42,666,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,588,852. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.95. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.