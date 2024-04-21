Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 139,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 101,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.93. The company had a trading volume of 10,303,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,788,345. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $70.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $99.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

