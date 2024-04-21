Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 554 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Consumer Edge cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $430,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $430,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,376,400. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.92. 1,726,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

