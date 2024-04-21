Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 710 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 2.4% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,747,000 after purchasing an additional 370,122 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.1 %

PEP traded up $1.86 on Friday, hitting $174.13. The company had a trading volume of 6,636,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.