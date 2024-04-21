Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 75 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,587 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MCD traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,017,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,395. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.10 and its 200 day moving average is $280.90. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $196.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

